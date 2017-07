honeyfizz:

im curious, reblog and tag which show/book/webseries/etc. is like your “comfort series” or just has a really special place in your heart…

Tags: the 1 ladies' detective agency, a telltale vlog, '95 BBC P&P, the jungle books (kipling not disney), lotr (book rather than movie), but the movies are okay too.