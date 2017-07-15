cybertronian: INCREDIBLE DRESSES IN ART (23/∞)Elisabeth of…
INCREDIBLE DRESSES IN ART (23/∞)
Elisabeth of Bavaria, Empress of Austria by Franz Xaver Winterhalter, 1865
