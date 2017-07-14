« xaravaggio:John William Waterhouse, Circe Invidiosa ( 1892 )

just–space: The moon with Venus, Eder Ivan js

just–space:

The moon with Venus, Eder Ivan

js

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2vmd9rl.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, July 14th, 2017 at 12:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.