New XKit and Net Neutrality

new-xkit-extension:

New XKit can only exist because of net neutrality. Every time @staff’s improvements to Tumblr cause one of our extensions to stop working we need to update every XKit around the world with a less broken version. This requires a sizable amount of network traffic that can be throttled or blocked if we lose net neutrality.

We would like to join @staff in calling for you to take action. We need to fight against ISPs like Verizon who after acquiring Tumblr restricted and censored their pro-net-neutrality statements.

Please act now by visiting Dear FCC, Battle for the Net, or Mozilla to send a comment. If you can, email or call your representatives in congress to ask them to join you in speaking out against the FCC’s attempts to kill net neutrality.