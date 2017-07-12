bourbakiaxiom:

(Figure with Scales (1957), by Joy Hester)

Our Life

(by Aspazija; my translation from the Latvian original)

Our life is so brief here,

Like a bird’s rest upon a twig,

A hundred desires of the heart

Rushing to cast each other out.

From backwards looking habits,

The future calls us hence,

Misunderstood, disused,

Away from this troubled present.

It is as if the marsh lights fortune*

Enticingly appears –

As you rush forwards to grasp it

The lights are already shining behind you.

Only that which we have lost,

Do we admit as being precious

And behind the pain, it is for tranquility

We search, along with hope.

As the pages fade to pale

And life’s blossom shrivels

The heart within our breast

Still twitches unhappily.

Up to the unreachable heights

Our ideals lift away –

For us creatures formed from dust

All that remains is struggling after them.

Aspazija

(*Note: “marsh lights’ fortune” refers to the Latvian legend that where

there are “false fires” (Will O’the Wisps) in marshes, one can find

money)

