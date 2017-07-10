lberghol:

Yellow Rumped Warbler coming at you! Happy #Flyday ❤️❤️ #yellowrumpedwarbler #yellowrump #butterbutt #warbler #nycaudubon #nycnature #nycparks #nycbirds #bird #birding #brooklynbirding #brooklyn #greenwoodcemetery #floweringtree #spring #migration #urbanbirding #urbanwildlife #nycwildlife #audubon #wildnyc (at Green-Wood Cemetery)

Fun fact: the other day I was hiking along the shore of Lake George and apparently hiked under the nest of a Northern Goshawk, b/c momma goshawk yelled at me from a nearby tree for about two minutes, and when I didn’t take the hint she flew RIGHT AT MY HEAD (and then did it a second time when I wasn’t leaving fast enough). And except for being quite a bit bigger and having a beak and talons adapted for ripping flesh, she looked pretty much just like this.

