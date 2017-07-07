pallanophblargh:

The 40 gallon community has been up for a year now! Top photo is before this week’s trim, bottom photos are after. The little cryptocoryne undulata in the third photo is looking very nice, albeit difficult to see against the driftwood. Fish species: 7 harlequin rasboras, 9 rummy nose tetras, 7 black phantom tetras, 7 Kuhli loaches, and one male pearl gourami. Plant species: Marsilea quadrifolia, dwarf sagittaria, dwarf hair grass, cryptocoryne wendtii, cryptocoryne undulata, rotala rotundifolia, ozelot sword, ludwigia glandulosa, and ludwigia repens.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2tqnkNh.