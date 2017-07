marykatewiles:

jaynaneeya: A few of the many highlights of the Heck Yeah Fig And Ford Was 172% Funded On Kickstarter Victory Dance Aww, I totally missed this!

Iā€™d say you were right in the thick of things. šŸ˜€

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2uUlQJf.

Tags: shipwrecked comedy.