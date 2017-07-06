things I love about Steve Trevor

lesbiansandpuns:

He makes sure he actually thanks Diana for pulling him out of the water

The only time he ever expresses doubt to Diana about any of her beliefs is when he’s trying to convince her not to jeopardize the mission by killing Ludendorff, and even then it’s a hypothetical (“what if”)

He also does after she kills Ludendorff but that’s after her belief is shattered so I don’t really count it

He is so duty-bound I love him so much no wonder he and Diana got along so well

He just. Wants the people around him to be happy? The scene after they rescue Veld always kills me, and two parts in particular:

When Charlie starts playing piano and singing and Steve says “I haven’t heard him sing in years…” and his face is all soft and you can see the shadow of a smile tugging at his lips but you can also see all the sadness in his eyes from those years of him not singing



And when he’s dancing with Diana and it starts to snow and she looks up and is so confused and delighted and he’s like “it’s snow… go on, touch it” and she does (also she has to let go of his hand to do it and he still encourages her to? such a small thing but oh man my heart) and he looks at her with such heart eyes



Honestly Chris Pine played him so well, so much complex emotion depicted even when he’s not speaking, like jfc well done

I love the boat scene, partly because it’s just fucking hilarious but mostly because their conversation is so respectful. She tells him she was sculpted from clay and brought to life by the breath of Zeus and his reaction is just to raise his eyebrows and say “Well, that’s neat.”

I know that could read as sarcastic but it doesn’t to me at all. It’s funny, sure, but he isn’t making fun of her. It’s genuine and kind, even when what she’s saying is fairly unbelievable.



Just the entire way they speak in this scene… He never adopts that Mansplaining Tone™ that is so common, even when he’s actually explaining things. He talks because he wants to share information. It’s a cultural exchange, and I loved it.

After Veld, when they’re sitting and watching the villagers dance, he just quietly says, “You did this.” and she’s the one who smiles at him and says, “We did this.” He has so much respect for her and it kills me inside because it’s not “We did this” originally (which could be him pointing out that they’re a good team, him saying they have things in common, or a thousand other things), it’s just “You did this,” because he just wants her happy . He wants her to recognize how goddamn impressive she is. There is no agenda to what he said and it fucks me up

The entire scene with the kiss. Like, I'm gay as hell, usually I hate this kind of thing because it feels so unnecessary, but this was so well done I'm genuinely glad it was included

When he escorts her up to a room he then starts to leave. Even with all of that tension he doesn't want to assume that she wants anything to happen.

. Even with all of that tension he doesn’t want to assume that she wants anything to happen.

So he has his hand on the door and he starts to back out of the room and he hesitates just long enough for her to turn around and meet his gaze. And even then he's reading that as a sign that she wants him in the room so he steps forward and closes the door behind her and then looks up again to confirm that's what she wanted. And even after that, he crosses over to her so slowly and lets her be the one to actually initiate the kiss.

. And even after that, he crosses over to her so slowly and lets her be the one to actually initiate the kiss.

He gives her a thousand and one chances to change her mind, to give him a small indication that she’s uncomfortable or doesn’t want it to happen, and it’s only once she lets all of those chances pass that they kiss.



Consent-based relationships, man. Fuck me up.

Speaking of consent… the scene after Diana returns to Veld and sees the gas has killed everyone fucks me up

Steve’s followed her there and is clearly freaked the fuck out because she’s just gone and he physically can’t go in to try to find her because of the gas

Steve's followed her there and he physically can't go in to try to find her because of the gas

So when she comes out he's so visibly relieved and he goes forward and puts his hands around her face, clearly wanting to kiss her, and she shoves him away and says "stay away from me." and he does.

visibly relieved and he goes forward and puts his hands around her face, clearly wanting to kiss her, and she shoves him away and says “stay away from me.” and he .

He lets her be furious and devastated and overwhelmed because he knows what it’s like to feel powerless and I think he is genuinely sorry he contributed to her feeling this much pain. He lets her say she’s angry, he lets her blame him, he lets her grieve and doesn’t stop her when she leaves him there.



Not only does he not stop her, he sees the smoke from Chief’s fire and yells to her to follow it because he had followed Ludendorff. Their argument from the ballroom still isn’t resolved – she wants to just kill him and be done with it, Steve wants that to wait so they can focus on stopping the gas – but he recognizes that this is her choice and even after she’s basically just blamed an entire village’s deaths on him (and on herself) he tries to help her carry it out.

So after Diana’s killed Ludendorff and the war is still going on and Steve runs up to find her, he’s so visibly relieved that she’s alive and (like after Veld) goes to kiss her but backs away without her doing anything because he realizes the “stay away from me” thing has never been explicitly lifted. She might still want nothing to do with him and he respects that.

He does touch her a couple times after this but it's always brief, I think it continues only because she didn't react negatively the first time, and like they're in the middle of a fucking war and I think Steve's about 900% convinced that they're all going to die so I'm gonna cut him a little slack here.

They have that “argument” again, where Diana says “this should have stopped, I killed him, why is this still going on” and instead of saying I told you so Steve just tries to get her to move on and help him save other people.

When he says "maybe it's us! maybe we're to blame!" (meaning not Ares) and she says that (obviously) she isn't to blame, he doesn't hesitate, he just says "but maybe I am." He's willing to put that on himself. Also, the qualifier through this scene – but maybe it's us – is so important to me, because he's still not saying "you're wrong." it's a maybe.

it’s us – is so important to me, because he’s still not saying “you’re wrong.” it’s a maybe.

When she refuses to go with him he's clearly frustrated (again I'm giving him a pass here because he's frustrated because he knows he won't be able to save as many people without her) but he still doesn't try to force her to go with him. He doesn't guilt-trip her, doesn't yell at her for not helping. He just gives that desperate shrug and says "I have to go. I'm sorry, I have to go."

doesn’t try to force her to go with him. He doesn’t guilt-trip her, doesn’t yell at her for not helping. He just gives that desperate shrug and says “I have to go. I’m sorry, I have to go.”

And when Charlie and Sam and Chief show up and ask where Diana is, all he says is “we’re on our own.” Not “she wouldn’t fucking help us” – which frankly is probably what I would have said in this situation – just that statement and nothing more.

In their final scene, when she’s hurt and dazed and temporarily hard of hearing, he breaks his “no touching” rule, but he breaks it because he’s helping her stand up and then because, well… even if she doesn’t, he knows he’s never going to see her again.

It’s also super important to me that he doesn’t try to kiss her in this scene, because god knows he must have wanted to. He sees that she is in no shape to consent to anything like that and he doesn’t even come close to pushing it.



I’m not even gonna get into the “I can save today” part because I’m still too emotionally fraught



He says is “I wish we had more time.” before he tells her he loves her and literally runs to his death. That’s it. Nothing that could possibly make her feel guilty, nothing that could have seemed like he regretted anything. Not “I wish we hadn’t gone to the front.” Just “I wish we had more time.”



And he then, metaphorically and literally, gives her more time. Because he knows his clock has run out, but that doesn’t mean hers has to… So he runs and saves today and gives her his watch. Gives her time.

Anyway I’m seventeen thousand levels of fucked up from this movie, please feel free to add because Steve is amazing and a genuinely good, complex, respectful male character like this should be celebrated

