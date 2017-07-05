« renerdssanceman: Stravinsky’s Star-Spangled Banner (July 4th,…
stevnnhall: WAKE No.1 / 42×42  / Canada mixed media with… »

les-miscellaneous: north-and-prejudice: “I said have you…

les-miscellaneous:

north-and-prejudice:

“I said have you heard about Miss Margaret?”

Higgins shipped them so hard

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2sprFNZ.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, July 5th, 2017 at 5:23 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.