sylvia-morris-reblogs: lies: camillavirgil: fuckyeahwomenfilmd…

lies: camillavirgil: fuckyeahwomenfilmdirectors: Rosamund Pike and David Oyelowo in Amma Asante’s A United Kingdom (2016). @lies if you haven’t see this already – do! Watch it – it’s soooo good! Thanks for the recommendation. I haven’t, and I will. I would like to ditto this rec.

So yes; I’ve now watched it and enjoyed it a lot. Thank you all again for the repeated and overlapping recommendations. 🙂

It was fun to learn more about Seretse Khama after hearing him referred to so much by Mma Ramotswe in the #1 Ladies’ Detective Agency books. Because in her memory he’s such a mythic heroic figure, but there’s very little detail; it’s mostly just this incredibly high regard she has for him, right alongside her late Daddy. So I didn’t know about, or had forgotten, all the stuff about his wife and the way their relationship became such a lightning rod for racial politics in colonial and post-colonial Bechuanaland/Botswana.

There was a little bit of that odd and not always completely comfortable thing when real people are given the fictionalized-movie treatment, and there’s a tension between the dramatic needs of the narrative and the wish to be true to real events. The British authorities were a little too Snidely Whiplash for me; I think I would have liked for there to be more ambiguity there, not to redeem them, but just to have them be more believable as characters.

But I was so caught up in the portrayals by David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike that that stuff didn’t matter.

Anyway, I’m now interested in hearing others’ thoughts on the film. And please keep sharing recommendations!

