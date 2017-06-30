imagineswiftrejects: notyrqueer: yetanothertaylor: pokemon-prof…

viragon:

author-j-lynn-collins:

trufflebootybuttercream: bussykween: tormans-space: dwaynewaynejr: iamhannalashay: softwhorecore: deadpoolsdickwarmer: The fact that nobody is talking about Secret’s new commercials pisses me off This makes me so happy ☺️ Yesssss😭 I damn near cried I LOVE THIS OMFG YOOOOOOOOOOO THATS AMAZING!!!!! Can someone help me understand I wanna cry to ..I feel something went over my head The woman in the bathroom is trans and is scared that if she comes out of the stall the women that walked in will insult or harass her. but when she comes out they compliment her on her dress instead. The add ends with saying “stress tested for women.” It means Secret is including trans women in their definition of women.

I have reblogged this three times now, each one mentioning the fact that Secret not only included a trans woman, but that they /had the other women compliment her dress and treat her with respect/. I will reblog this every time I see it because it’s so important. More companies should involve trans people in their marketing – we do exist. Props to Secret for getting in on this movement. It makes me really happy to see more of the trans community represented in daily television.