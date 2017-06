Cymbidium



Freesia



Crassula



Euphorbia Shorty



Euphorbia Ascot Rainbow



Eschscholzia californica



Abutilon



Jade



Bulbine



Erigeron Wayne Roderick

flora-file:

Flowers of the Week #10 – March Flowers in my garden, March 6, 2014 I finally got home early enough to go out into the garden and take some pictures today. I’ve so busy lately. So much to see. Tiny miracles everywhere.

