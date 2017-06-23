« william-ryan: lift your venti cups like antennas to heaven

Up and out at 0530 today. Visibility is poor so I can’t see the big slide that buried Highway 1, but like Doc said to Marty and Jennifer, where we’re going we don’t need roads.

I think I figured out why Pokémon only sporadically gave me mileage yesterday: the boat’s speed is right around the cutoff point. Yesterday we were being slowed by the leftover swells. Today it’s smoother, such that we’re going a little faster (around 6.5 knots) and I’m getting no egg or walking buddy mileage at all. Looking forward to getting back on land so I can play.

Tags: liveblogging at sea.

