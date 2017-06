So far this morning I’ve seen Sooty Shearwaters, playing sea lions, and a mola mola. Diablo Canyon is ten miles to starboard, but it’s too foggy to see more than a few hundred yards.

Update: It’s now somewhat clearer, though still too murky to see land as we close with the coast heading in toward San Simeon. Just saw a group of humpbacked whales! 🐋🐋🐋😍😍😍

Tags: liveblogging at sea.