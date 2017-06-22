« dendroica: Mountain Bluebird on Seedskadee National Wildlife…

Fun fact: If you’re heading north off the California coast on a boat that travels at about 6 knots and you’re within sight of a cell tower you can play Pokémon Go. You don’t catch anything and can’t spin any pokestops, but you can totally clear out your eggs using the infinite incubator. And my walking buddy is gonna be ready to evolve into Kingdra before we get to San Simeon.

Anyway, greetings from three miles off Point Arguello at 0440.

