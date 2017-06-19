sylvia-morris-reblogs: shipwreckedcomedy: It’s time for…

shipwreckedcomedy:

It’s time for another Fig and Ford contest – this time, it’s fanfic!

For this contest, we have a prompt for you: write a scene from one of Wilhelmina’s films. Let your imagination run wild–we can’t wait to see what you cook up for her!

Be sure and include the Kickstarter link in your post and tag it #FigAndFord to be eligible for consideration. Entries are due Friday, June 23rd at midnight Pacific time, and a winner will be announced during the following Sunday’s livestream. The winner will receive a signed character poster of their choice from the campaign!

Also, we’re excited to announce the winners of the Fan Art contest! Congrats to @sylvia-morris, and honorable mentions @thesearethedayswellneverforget & @cgkpluie! Please message us your mailing addresses so we know where to send your prizes!

Happy writing!

THE CASE OF THE GILDED LILY IS NOW LIVE ON KICKSTARTER!