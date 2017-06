ALSO Dad and I went around the rest of the gallery and when we spotted a wild Sargent we took a picture for you.

(John answers) Wow! Thank you! That’s a lovely painting, and one I wasn’t familiar with. Very different from his portraits; more like the watercolors he liked to do for himself, especially this late in his career.

