thesearethedayswellneverforget: My flatmate and I are very VERY…

My flatmate and I are very VERY excited for The Case of the Gilded Lily, the next @shipwreckedcomedy production, that everyone should go support on Kickstarter NOW because if it’s half as fabulous as their precedent production Edgar Allan Poe Murder Myster Dinner Party, it’s gonna be AMAZING.

This fanart is the work of my talented flatmate (my only contribution was standing next to her and saying “that looks great !”), but since she doesn’t have twitter or tumblr i’m the one posting it.

in short : Shipwrecked comedy are very talented people and you should check their productions and Kickstarter.