Join us Sunday for our second livestream of the Gilded Lily Kickstarter! Since Sunday is Father’s Day, we’ll be talking about dad stuff, and writing names of people who pledge or increase their pledge and put them on the wall, of course! We’ll also be announcing the winner of our Fan Art contest and have some other fun announcements, too! Don’t miss it! THE CASE OF THE GILDED LILY IS NOW LIVE ON KICKSTARTER!

