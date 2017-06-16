andromeda3116:

no but galaxy quest is legitimately the best movie ever it’s a love letter to fandom — it totally subverts the “gross man-child in the basement” perception of a fanboy and it’s the fans’ dedication to the show that saves the day

i repeat: the fandom saves everyone’s lives

the omega-13 is such a cool idea like it tosses out the paradoxes involved in time travel by so sharply limiting the amount of time you can go back: it only gives you enough time to undo one terrible mistake, and only if it’s so bad and so huge that you realize immediately how bad it is

like no this is a parody movie but it has a smarter plot and more interesting characters and more genuine emotion than like ninety percent of serious sci-fi movies

tony shaloub spends the whole movie high as balls

the aliens are actually, you know, aliens and the reason they look human and speak english is actually addressed and justified

it’s absolutely hysterical like guy fleegman is one of the funniest characters ever filmed i just

alan rickman gives me life

SIGOURNEY WEAVER

the hero that comes in at the last second to save the ship and the thermians and the whole crew is a teenage fanboy who succeeds because he’s a fan do you understand how amazing that is like patrick stewart initially refused to watch the movie because it looked like it would be cruel to the fans but then he was almost in tears when he actually saw it because it got fandom right and it’s all about the fans

no but the whole plot is centered around people (and aliens) being inspired by fictional heroes and believing in them and using that belief to give them strength and hope and going to great lengths to create amazing things or work up beautiful, accurate theories out of nothing more than love that’s amazing

this movie is freaking perfect okay

freaking

perfect

personally listed at 2 in my ranking of trek movies.