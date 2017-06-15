I remember parking in this lot. Weird how my brain has so completely remapped itself around the current configuration. But it’s still in there somewhere: being little, going there in the back of the old Falcon station wagon, no seat belts (!), and you parked in that huge expanse (“Everybody remember: Bambi”), and you got the ticket book with those precious E’s and the D’s and C’s and B’s and there was always a leftover A that you were going to use on Mr. Lincoln on the way out if you weren’t too tired but of course you never did, that’s why the junk drawer at home was full of those old ticket books with only A’s, and someone gave you a piggyback ride because your feet were sore and at last the Falcon was there again and someone poured you in and you drifted off as the lights and shadows slid by.

Tags: disneyland.