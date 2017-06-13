shipwreckedcomedy:

We’re having a Fig and Ford fan art contest!

As a part of our Kickstarter campaign, we’ll be hosting a fanart contest this week! Draw any of our characters, a scene you’ve imagined will be in the short–whatever your heart desires!

The Shipwrecked team will be judging the entries based on how well they capture the essence of the Gilded Lily, not on artistic merit, so artists of all skill levels may apply!

Be sure and include the Kickstarter link in your post and tag it #FigAndFord to be eligible for consideration. Entries are due Friday, June 16th at midnight Pacific time, and a winner will be announced during the following Sunday’s livestream. The winner will receive a signed character poster of their choice from the campaign!

Happy drawing, and drop a dime to solve the crime!