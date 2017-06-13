Save the ACA:  Sprint Within a Marathon Edition

twoearsandaheart:

Everything that was true last week about the Senate’s Repeal-and-Replace effort is still true this week. But now we have more (and more alarming) information:

The Senate has no intention of making the bill public, and has put measures in place to ensure it hits the floor for a vote before any public testimony, hearings, or awareness of it can be rallied.

Republican Senators are CLAIMING NOT TO KNOW THIS BILL EXISTS. This is tantamount to calling the constituents they’re in office to represent stupid.

Coverage about the bill is below the radar in all major news outlets.

Breaking with precedent, the Senate has banned filming of hallway interviews with Senators. They now require previously granted permission from a Senator AND the Rules Committee of Senate. This makes Senators less visible and less accountable.

ACTION ITEMS remain the same:

1) CALL EVERY SINGLE DAY. Here’s the Capitol switchboard #: (202) 224-3121. Find numbers for your reps’ state offices here. If you have Dem Senators you know will vote against it, encourage them to withhold consent or filibuster unless the bill is made public. (Great guide on this from INDIVISIBLE.)

2) ENCOURAGE OTHERS TO CALL. Indivisible has created a tool that makes it easy as heck to reach out to Facebook friends who are in key (swing vote) states. If you’re not on Facebook, tap that email list. No time to be shy–you’ve got friends out there who just need a little nudge/encouragement/empowerment.

3) WRITE a Letter to the Editor. Pen a message and send it to your local

paper. Media isn’t doing its job covering this incredibly important issue, leaving room for

citizens to step in.

4) SHOW UP. Be a body on the ground at your Senator’s district offices (find those offices here and find others to team up with here). Be

loud. Be quiet but present. Be whatever you are, but be in that space,

demanding accountability. Congress works for us.

5) Take to social media and demand the Senate #ShowUsTheBill … but don’t JUST take to social media; that won’t get ‘er done.