pinecounty:

necroluste: J.R.R Tolkien, looking at flowers. Apparently people hated to go for walks with him because he would stop and look at every tree for like 20 minutes.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2sqYdec.

Tags: it's like, me with coyote brush, I know we need to get somewhere, but if you don't take your time, you'll miss all the insect associates.