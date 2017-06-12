misselizabethbennets: “My name is Gabriel Oak.”“And mine…

« jaynaneeya:Happy Birthday, Sinéad Persaud!!! Thank you for…

“My name is Gabriel Oak.”
“And mine isn’t. You seem fond of yours in speaking it so decisively, Gabriel Oak.”
“You see, it is the only one I shall ever have, and I must make the most of it.”
“I always think mine sounds odd and disagreeable.”

       […] By making inquiries he found that the girl’s name was Bathsheba Everdene, and that the cow would go dry in about seven days. He dreaded the eighth day.

                                                                             Far From The Madding Crowd, Thomas Hardy

