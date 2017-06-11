shipwreckedcomedy:

THE GILDED LILY HAS HIT ITS GOAL!!

Wow, we did NOT expect to hit our funding goal this early in the campaign. You guys and gals are amazing! Less than a week?! Too good to be true.

Now that we’ve hit our goal, we’ve got some pretty fun stretch goals that we’re excited to aim for. $25K is the bare minimum we needed to make this happen, so the more we can get, the bigger and better this short will be.

SUNSET BOULEVARD – $30K: If you get us to $30,000, the Shipwrecked crew will record a series of vlogs taking you around some of their favorite Hollywood haunts and hangouts. Places that inspired them growing up outside of LA and that inspire them now as they live here.

THIS GUN FOR HIRE – $35K: If we hit $35,000, everyone’s favorite BTS photographer and hype man, CHRISTOPHER HIGGINS, will once again be flown out to document the Gilded Lily shoot. He’ll be taking his trademark gorgeous photos and will shoot and produce Behind the Scenes Features exclusively for backers who pledged $25 dollars and up.

OUT OF THE PAST – $40K: At $40,000, we’ll add a new character to the short – a surprise cameo of a real life Old Hollywood legend.

THE BIG COMBO – $45K: $45,000 smackers will get you a scene or trailer from one of Wilhelmina Vanderjetski and Cliff Calloway’s hit movies. We won’t have time to get to them in the short, but this way, you’ll be able to see what all the fuss is about!

BLADE RUNNER – $50K: This is it. The big one. The motherload. Shipwrecked director and hirsute hipster William Joseph Stribling will SHAVE HIS BEARD! He has had this thing for years and we’re not sure we’ll recognize him without it. Let’s make it happen.

THE BIG SLEEP – $100K: Look, if we make $100,000 to fund this short, we will definitively solve the case of the Black Dahlia. No more questions, no more mystery. We will just tell you who did it.

We’re pretty excited about these stretch goals, and we hope you will be too. Thanks for making The Gilded Lily such a success already!

