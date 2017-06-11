bigbigtruck:

hippity-hoppity-brigade: scribefindegil: And speaking of pronouns, flat-out my favorite part of the LOTR Appendices is when it’s revealed that the Gondorian dialect of the Common Speech differentiates between formal and informal second-person pronouns but the distinction’s been lost in the Hobbit’s dialect, so Pippin’s blithely been using familiar terms of address with the Lord of the City, and thus helps to explain both why the Gondorians are so ready to assume he’s a prince and why Denethor finds him so amusing to have around. not what i expected from a post that began with “speaking of pronouns,” but an a++ show of the versatility and surprise daily available on tumblr dot com are you telling me Pippin says “y’all”

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2taNTDs.

Tags: but, the appendices are something the movie-only fandom is totally missing out on, b/c they're amazing, on a first read you get there and you're like, what? there's no more book? what is this stuff?, and at first it seem extremely tedious, and you're like cmon Tolkien, get serious, the farther you go, the more you realize, how awesome it all is, likewise with the silmarillion.