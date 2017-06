books0977:

Sylvie Guillem in MacMillan’s Winter Dreams. Royal Ballet, January 2003. © Laurie Lewis. Nicolas Le Riche was less emotional but more erotically focused. Every phrase he danced was a seduction, its momentum directed inexorably towards Guillem’s body. Such was the charge of their attraction that it tipped the ballet in a new direction.

