We’re speechless! Please welcome Clayton Farris to The Case of the Gilded Lily as the one and only Buster Keaton!

You might recognize Clayton from his appearances on Scream Queens and American Horror Story, his involvement with 30 Minute Musicals, or his many popular vines.

THE CASE OF THE GILDED LILY IS NOW LIVE ON KICKSTARTER!