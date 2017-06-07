« shipwreckedcomedy: “….” We’re speechless! Please welcome Clayton…

poebodysnerfect: Were you at the Vivian Nightingale Memorial…

poebodysnerfect:

Were you at the Vivian Nightingale Memorial Ball last year? Oh boy. Sounds like a place I’d be. Do you know an Eddie Dantes? Who now?

Poe Party rewatch [66/-]

Chapter 8: The Cask of Amontillado

Whoa! Vivian Nightingale exists (or at least existed) in-world in Poeparty!

This makes me very happy. (Though also, concerned. Hopefully she was hosting the memorial, rather than the one being memorialized.)

