poebodysnerfect: Were you at the Vivian Nightingale Memorial…

Were you at the Vivian Nightingale Memorial Ball last year? Oh boy. Sounds like a place I’d be. Do you know an Eddie Dantes? Who now? Poe Party rewatch [66/-] Chapter 8: The Cask of Amontillado

Whoa! Vivian Nightingale exists (or at least existed) in-world in Poeparty!

This makes me very happy. (Though also, concerned. Hopefully she was hosting the memorial, rather than the one being memorialized.)

Tags: closer..., shipwrecked comedy, poeparty, figandford, the case of the gilded lily.