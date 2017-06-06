« miscellaneoushedgehog: axelmedellin: Daily sketch 5 June…

shipwreckedcomedy: Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all…

shipwreckedcomedy:

Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, Bixby owns this one.

We are so excited to welcome Dante Swain to The Case of the Gilded Lily as lounge owner Bixby Crane!

You may recognize Dante from his appearances with Wong Fu Productions, on NCIS, Silicon Valley, and of course, as Constable Wesley in Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party.

THE CASE OF THE GILDED LILY IS NOW ON KICKSTARTER!

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2sA90PQ.

Tags: shipwrecked comedy, oh wow oh wow oh wow, it's looking SO COOL ALREADY.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 at 9:12 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.