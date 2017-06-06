shipwreckedcomedy:

Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, Bixby owns this one.

We are so excited to welcome Dante Swain to The Case of the Gilded Lily as lounge owner Bixby Crane!

You may recognize Dante from his appearances with Wong Fu Productions, on NCIS, Silicon Valley, and of course, as Constable Wesley in Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party.

THE CASE OF THE GILDED LILY IS NOW ON KICKSTARTER!