My Favorite Things about The Case of the Gilded Lily Kickstarter Video

jaynaneeya:

  • The newspapers (seriously, read them all)
  • The gorgeous noir lighting
  • Cigarette smoke EVERYWHERE
  • Hilarious internal monologues
  • “Not sure why I have to constantly remind myself where, when, and who I am, but that’s my story”
  • Using like 47 different words for “money”
  • This shot:
image
  • “Add-on poiks”
  • Ford’s obsession with office supplies
  • Fig’s obsession with weapons
  • The hand motions to try to explain what a short film is
  • When Sean looks longingly into space and then MK appears
  • “My heart is telling me no, but my internal monologue is telling me yes”
  • LITERALLY EVERYTHING ELSE ABOUT IT
  • SERIOUSLY I’M SO IN LOVE WITH THIS VIDEO
  • Please back this project on Kickstarter

Tags: shipwrecked comedy.

