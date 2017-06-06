My Favorite Things about The Case of the Gilded Lily Kickstarter Video
- The newspapers (seriously, read them all)
- The gorgeous noir lighting
- Cigarette smoke EVERYWHERE
- Hilarious internal monologues
- “Not sure why I have to constantly remind myself where, when, and who I am, but that’s my story”
- Using like 47 different words for “money”
- This shot:
- “Add-on poiks”
- Ford’s obsession with office supplies
- Fig’s obsession with weapons
- The hand motions to try to explain what a short film is
- When Sean looks longingly into space and then MK appears
- “My heart is telling me no, but my internal monologue is telling me yes”
- LITERALLY EVERYTHING ELSE ABOUT IT
- SERIOUSLY I’M SO IN LOVE WITH THIS VIDEO
- Please back this project on Kickstarter
