My Favorite Things about The Case of the Gilded Lily Kickstarter Video

The newspapers (seriously, read them all)

The gorgeous noir lighting

Cigarette smoke EVERYWHERE

Hilarious internal monologues

“Not sure why I have to constantly remind myself where, when, and who I am, but that’s my story”

Using like 47 different words for “money”

This shot: “Add-on poiks”

Ford’s obsession with office supplies

Fig’s obsession with weapons

The hand motions to try to explain what a short film is

When Sean looks longingly into space and then MK appears

“My heart is telling me no, but my internal monologue is telling me yes”

LITERALLY EVERYTHING ELSE ABOUT IT

SERIOUSLY I’M SO IN LOVE WITH THIS VIDEO

Please back this project on Kickstarter

