“I’m not even sure what the word is or if there is one. But the one I am struggling to find is the experience of not being remotely surprised by the President’s action and yet marveling that the expected action – or transgression in this case – has managed to find a new depth of awfulness to penetrate and explore.”

– Joshua Marshall, Taking Stock of [redacted]’s Weekendus Horribilis

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2r1EUD1.

Tags: politics, it's true, redacted, def. need a word for that.