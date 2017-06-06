fuckyeahwomenfilmdirectors:

I think that in superhero movies, they fight other people, they fight villains. So when I started to really hunker in on the significance of No Man’s Land, there were a couple people who were deeply confused, wondering, like, ‘Well, what is she going to do? How many bullets can she fight?’ And I kept saying, ‘It’s not about that. This is a different scene than that. This is a scene about her becoming Wonder Woman.’

Tags: wonder woman, one of the things I loved most about the movie, was how this moment was so powerful and yet so... understated?, that's not quite the right word, but there was a tone to it, and when she makes the transition, it's not some big gaudy on-the-nose act of bravado, it's just her tilting her head up to reveal the tiara, and the quiet delivery of her line, and the oblique way you see her cloak falling away, her boots as she climbs the ladder, her hand, it was so powerful, no one in the theater was breathing.