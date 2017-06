wonder woman 75th anniversary special (2016)

tethmos:

gailsimone: These pages have been going around a lot lately. It;s from a story I wrote for Wonder Woman’s 75th Anniversary Special, and I am reblogging to make sure that the artist/co-creator, Colleen Doran, gets proper credit for making Star-Blossom so adorable! :) This cured my depression

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2sJabvP.