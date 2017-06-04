« windandwater: See the line where the sky meets the sea? It…

most4rdently: Till I have your goodness,I can never have your…

most4rdently:

Till I have your goodness,
I can never have your happiness.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2suaKdv.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, June 4th, 2017 at 6:38 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.