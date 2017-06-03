« diana-prince: The greatest thing about Wonder Woman is how good…

spoutziki-art: John Singer Sargent, A Garden in Corfu, 1909

spoutziki-art:

John Singer Sargent, A Garden in Corfu, 1909

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2rDG8bq.

Tags: all the sargent.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017 at 12:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.