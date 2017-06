loveofromance:

North and South: 1×01 → Margaret Hale

I wish I could tell you, Edith, how lonely I am, how cold and harsh it is here. Everywhere, there is conflict and unkindness. I think God has forsaken this place. I believe I have seen hell and it’s white. It’s snow-white.

