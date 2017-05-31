mswyrr: Some of the Amazons, like Kroes, auditioned, while the…

Some of the Amazons, like Kroes, auditioned, while the filmmakers

plucked others from the athletic world — Brooke Ence, an American

Crossfit champion, and Madeleine Vall Beijner, a Swedish professional

fighter, among them. “I got an e-mail asking if I could do fighting on

film,” Beijner recalls. “I said, ‘Well, yes, I can fight, and I think I

can fight in a movie. So yes, I’ll do it!’ ”

Months before the cameras started rolling, the women gathered in London

for weeks of training. Not only did they go through basic strength

training to look properly Amazonian, but they also spent hours each day

practicing swordplay, horseback riding and stunt choreography. “The

trainers said they wanted us to look like the female version of 300,”

Beijner says. For several of the athletes, many of whom compete in

individual sports, it was a refreshing change of pace to feel like part

of an all-female team. “It really is cool to see this whole training

area, and there’s not one male figure in sight,” Ence adds. “It’s just

women wrestling other women, kickboxing, doing pull-ups and practicing

with spears — just a lot of stuff that in the real world is very

male-dominated.”

[…]

Once they all donned their Amazon armor and took to the beach for the

big Themysciran battle scenes, Ence says she was surprised by how easy

it was to tap into her inner warrior, especially when surrounded by a

whole horde of fellow soldiers. “The first day we were on-set with all

of our swords and shields, it felt like a different type of power,” she

says. “And we looked awesome.” She wasn’t the only one who got swept up

by all the swords and stunts: Kroes recalls a day when her young son

visited her, and she greeted him in full battle regalia. “If I could

just have that face framed as a picture on my wall,” she says. “I think I

melted because he has never looked at me like that ever. He was just in

full admiration of his mommy as a warrior.”