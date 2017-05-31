« spiritofsailing:J-Class “Shamrock”
dailyphillipasoo: Happy Birthday Phillipa Soo! [May 31, 1990] I…

dailyphillipasoo:

Happy Birthday Phillipa Soo! [May 31, 1990]

I get to be part of the magic. I get to see a writer’s process, which is really special, especially having gone to Juilliard where a lot of the things we were doing were by playwrights who were deceased, so to have a live playwright in the room is such a treat. There’s no map for you to follow and take your journey. You are Lewis and Clark. You are the mapmaker.

