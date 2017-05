mortonrainey:

I’m going to hang up this phone, and then I’m going to show these people what you don’t want them to see. I’m going to show them a world without you. A world without rules and controls, without borders or boundaries. A world where anything is possible. Where we go from there is a choice I leave to you. The Matrix (1999)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2rcGVQw.