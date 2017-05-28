juliagraham: the lizzie bennet diaries meme:five characters;…

five characters; lydia bennet

“I can be loud, and obnoxious. I enjoy partying, occasionally too much, and I don’t always avoid trouble very well. I nag on my sisters, and my cousin, too, and sometimes I forget that the world doesn’t revolve around me. I think I’m getting better at that. Everything that I am is made up of both my failures and my successes. My attempts and my stumbles. I’ve learned that in order to rise up from failure, and move forward, you have to acknowledge when you’ve failed to begin with[…]Because another thing he has failed at doing is taking my identity, and taking my voice. Those are mine. And with them, I can always turn my failures into strengths. That’s kind of the point, isn’t it?“