itsgonnabeathing: onlyblackgirl: Honestly, same…
Honestly, same sis.
#iVotedForPizza
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2qmAuLC.
Tags: politics, also, redacted, I love her, I am her, and omg the it's complicated line.
Honestly, same sis.
#iVotedForPizza
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2qmAuLC.
Tags: politics, also, redacted, I love her, I am her, and omg the it's complicated line.
This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, May 27th, 2017 at 5:59 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.