neutrallynonsensical:

whadewilson: “I’m grumpy. I spit. I wake up on the wrong side of the bed. I’m just…different, apparently.” Out of every fictional character, Ash from The Fantastic Mr Fox is the one I relate to the most/ am probably the most like, which is kind of strange considering he’s a stop motion fox from a Wes Anderson film, but oh well.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2qOKrA2.

Tags: same, ash.