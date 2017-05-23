books0977:

Marianela Nuñez and Thiago Soares in Onegin, Royal Ballet, London, January 2015. © Foteini Christofilopoulou, courtesy the Royal Opera House. Nuñez cogently highlighted the heroine’s shyness and built the whole drama around it. Her Tatiana is not just an asocial bookworm, but someone who takes refuge behind the cover of a book because she does not feel confident to interact with the rest of the world. The outcome of such reading is breathtaking and bestows vibrancy to all the ensuing actions.

