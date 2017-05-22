« just–space: Comet Lovejoy from ISS js

“You did not make the world that you were born into, but now you are among its living makers. You are…”

“You did not make the world that you were born into, but now you are among its living makers. You are part of the social fabric. And, in a remarkable feature of human vitality, you have agency to self-consciously contribute to the alteration of its shape and trajectory. It is folly to feign or seek purity or neutrality or to pretend that you can somehow become separate from—uncontaminated by—the sins of society, structures, or the state. Do not run for the hills. Instead, study the apocalypse, map its terrain, and plan your intervention. It is selfish to jump ship when there are not enough lifeboats for everyone. We must conspire to take the helm.”

Jonathan Smucker, Hegemony How-to: A Roadmap for Radicals

