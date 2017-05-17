“Fanfiction is the madwoman in mainstream culture’s attic, but the attic won’t contain it forever. Writing and reading fanfiction isn’t just something you do; it’s a way of thinking critically about the media you consume, of being aware of all the implicit assumptions that a canonical work carries with it, and of considering the possibility that those assumptions might not be the only way things have to be.”

– Anne Jamison, Fic: Why Fan Fiction is Taking Over the World. (via mysharona1987 )

