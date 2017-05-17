« mademoisellelapiquante:Pride and Prejudice – 1995

“Fanfiction is the madwoman in mainstream culture’s attic, but the attic won’t contain it forever. Writing and reading fanfiction isn’t just something you do; it’s a way of thinking critically about the media you consume, of being aware of all the implicit assumptions that a canonical work carries with it, and of considering the possibility that those assumptions might not be the only way things have to be.”

Anne Jamison,

Fic: Why Fan Fiction is Taking Over the World.

