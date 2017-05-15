archatlas:

The Art of Hirō Isono

Hirō Isono was a Japanese artist born in 1945, and passed away on May 2013. Shown in the majority of his work, you will notice that he had an affinity for trees, forests, and nature.

He gained more recognition from his artwork contributions to the 1990’s RPG series “Secret of Mana” or “Seiken Densetsu”, for the SNES. His visions and techniques always invoked reality with just a little hint of mystery. Not quite surreal, but just enough to make you think about what you’re looking at.

