marykatewiles: shipwreckedcomedy:               The Ladies of…

The Ladies of Shipwrecked Present: Vintage Disney Villains! We had so much fun on our Gotham Sirens shoot earlier this year that we wanted to do it again, only this time embodying our very favorite evil Disney ladies. Thanks again to our resident photographer/photo editor David Cater and his lovely wife Genevieve Swords for helping us bring Ursula, Cruella, and Maleficent to life in this way! Who shall we vintage-ify next? Only time will tell, you poor, unfortunate souls!

I’m not kidding when say that as a child I would walk around my house pretending to stroke an imaginary raven atop my imaginary staff with my middle two fingers. I have loved Maleficent all my life and had a BLAST being her for this shoot. Who should we be next??